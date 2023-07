Del Prado traffic signal construction map CREDIT GOOGLE Maps

Construction is scheduled to begin at Del Prado Boulevard and De Navarra Parkway for a new traffic signal in Cape Coral.

Starting Monday, July 24, the speed limit on Del Prado Boulevard approaching the De Navarra intersection will be reduced from 50 miles per hour to 35.

Left turns on Del Prado from De Navarra will be restricted throughout construction.

The traffic signal is expected to be complete in early 2024.