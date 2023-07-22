Missing 20-year-old reported in Fort Myers area

Sarah Grace Taylor CREDIT Fort Myers Police Department

Fort Myers Police Detectives are asking for public assistance with locating missing 20-year-old Sarah Grace Taylor.

Sarah was last seen overnight on foot near Lee Memorial Hospital at 2776 Cleveland Avenue. She has been in the area for a short time and is not familiar with Fort Myers.

Sarah is approximately five foot six and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue and white checkered shorts and a purple shirt.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Fort Myers Police Department at their website here or call 239-321-7700.