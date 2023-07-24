Miracle Monday: Lemon the dog brightens Golisano patients’ days

A dog named Lemon spends her days squeezing the most joy possible out of every day at Golisano Children’s Hospital and lifting young patients’ spirits.

Lemon struts the halls of the hospital like she owns the place.

“Everyone knows Lemon,” said Sarah, Lemon’s handler. “We can’t go anywhere without, you know, getting stopped, and it’s great.”

Sarah explained how they help patients at Golisano.

“We can help with pain management techniques, help patients take medications… if they’re struggling, just overall help the patient experience and help patients cope while they’re here,” Sarah said.

Lemon turned 3 years old last week, and staff threw a party in her honor. But unlike volunteer dogs who start out as pets and become therapy dogs, Lemon is a facility dog. She was born and bred for her job, spending the first two years of her life in training.

Now, Lemon works 40 hours per week. She can’t be everywhere all at once, but the kids always know she’s thinking about them.

“We’re able to leave notes for patients to get bedside,” Sarah said.

One note attached to a stuffed animal read: “Hello! I heard you’re having a surgery. Since I can’t be there, I hope this gift helps. My furry friend Blackberry will go with you to your procedure instead. You’re going to do a great job! Love, Lemon. PS. I hope you like the bandana! Feel free to color it.”

Lemon colors, too. With a little help from Sarah and some peanut butter for motivation, she is quite the artist.

Sarah told WINK News that Lemon knows when she’s off the clock. When her vest comes off, she enjoys snuggling up with Sarah and her two cat companions.