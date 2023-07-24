Zoom Room dog obedience, agility classroom opens in North Naples

When Linda Hill hit a career crossroads, she realized she loved dogs, and she loved training them. She began researching careers that would let her pursue that passion, and while doing so, she discovered the Zoom Room.

Southwest Florida’s first Zoom Room Dog Training, part of a franchise dedicated to training dogs in obedience and agility, held a soft opening at 7740 Preserve Lane, Suite 12, in North Naples, inside the Bougainvillea Center strip mall off Immokalee Road. A grand opening is slated for Aug. 19.

Prices of classes vary. For example, a three-month, eight-class package costs $299. Class sizes are limited to up to six dogs, and there are annual memberships offered that include 36 to 52 classes per year as well.

