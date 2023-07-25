AC units out in Gulf Coast Humane Society due to excessive heat

Inside the Clubhouse Kennel at the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

Several air conditioning units went out in the Gulf Coast Humane Society, Fort Myers.

AC units in the Cove Kennels were the first to falter, leaving 23 kennels without air conditioning. All dogs were transferred to a different location after temperatures reached over 80 degrees.

Then the AC units faltered in Clubhouse, where all the pets were transferred to.

New units are expected to be installed soon.

The unexpected high costs of installing new AC units has dealt a blow to Gulf Coast Humane Society.