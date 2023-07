The new Police Chief for the Fort Myers Police Department will be sworn in Aug. 2.

Jason Fields was appointed in a drama-filled decision after the Fort Myers city council rejected the city manager’s first recommendation.

Fields has worked at the Fort Myers Police Department for 23 years.

Former Police Chief Derrick Diggs died on Feb. 15 after a battle with cancer, following the search for a new chief.

The ceremony will start at 6 p.m., inside the Collaboratory in downtown Fort Myers.