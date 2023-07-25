Naples native among 3 marines who died in North Carolina

One of the three marines found dead inside a car in North Carolina was discovered to be from Naples.

The U.S. Marine Corps identified him as 23-year-old Lance Corporal Ivan Garcia. Garcia and the two other men, Tanner Kaltenberg and Merax Dockery, were found dead in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station in Hampstead.

Authorities have not yet released the cause of death. An investigation is currently underway by the Pender County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a Marine Corps press release, they all served at nearby Camp Lejeune. Sergeant Chester Ward with the sheriff’s office told CBS 7 that foul play is not suspected.

Investigators are still waiting for autopsy results to confirm how the three men died and how long they were dead before they were discovered around 9 a.m., Sunday. A missing person report led deputies to the gas station.

Garcia was a Naples native and entered active service in 2019. His military awards include the National Defense Service medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation and the Global War on Terror Service medal.