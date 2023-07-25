Woman steps in to save Sanibel business from closing after Ian

Nanny’s of Sanibel. CREDIT: WINK News

When a woman learned one of her favorites on Sanibel decided to close after Hurricane Ian, she stepped in determined to keep the shop open.

Nanny’s of Sanibel, a children’s clothing shop that opened in 1982. The store survived Hurricane Ian thanks to Heather Termini, the proud new owner.

“We get a lot of families that come in and talk about how they came when they were little,” said Termini. “And now they’re bringing their kids. So it’s special. It is.”

Termini bought the store in February, saving the store after the previous owner was ready to close due to Ian’s severity.

“It’s really sad when you see businesses, long-time businesses,…close, so…keeping this alive…feels really good,” said Termini.

That would have disappointed long-time lovers of this store and newcomers visiting the island like Doug and his wife.

“It’s wonderful. We got a couple of items for our granddaughter and grandson,” said Doug.

The survival and reopening of the store also mean the world to Karen Rose. One of the employees who has worked at Nanny’s before, during and after Ian.

“When he sold the store at the end of January, I was going to quit and find a job closer to home until I met Heather. And then, I knew I had to stay with her. She’s a fantastic person,” said Rose.

Termini told WINK News she is positive the new and improved Nanny’s will remain open for years to come. Termini invites families living on and off the island to come and check it out.