Woman who fled 2 hit-and-run crashes arrested

The woman who fled two hit-and-run crashes in Lehigh Acres was arrested Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The arrest stemmed from the hit-and-run crash on Sunday, which ended up with a serious injury.

Deputies told WINK News Monday that Amber Jean Tremblay hit an ATV rider with her Dodge Challenger then drove off in another car.

WINK News spoke with Tremblay’s cousin, Jessica Carroll.

“I think that the faster she takes care of everything, the better of everybody’s gonna be,” Carroll said.

Carroll has tried to reach out to Tremblay multiple times. She even tried to call during her interview with WINK News. There has been no response.

Now Carroll is taking care of Tremblay’s two sons, “They don’t really know what’s going on right now. And they stay with me often. They stay the night at my place often.”

Carroll confirmed that this is not her cousin’s first run-in with the law. Tremblay was arrested four different times prior. Her extensive criminal history includes failing to appear for a misdemeanor, driving while her license is suspended, petit theft and grand theft.

During that time, Tremblay went by the name Amber Jean Dixon. It’s not clear whether she got married or purposely changed her name.

Carroll has a message for her cousin, “I will get you what you need. If you want to turn yourself in, I will help you.”

Tremblay is currently being booked in Lee County Jail.