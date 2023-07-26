Ember, Estero Fire’s Dalmatian, dies after more than a decade of service

Ember, Estero Fire Rescue District’s Dalmatian. CREDIT: ESTERO FIRE RESCUE

After diligently serving Estero Fire Rescue for over 10 years, Ember, the fire department’s Dalmatian, passed away just before her 15th birthday.

According to Estero Fire Rescue, Ember started working with Estero Fire Rescue when she was 10 weeks old, in 2009.

Ember from Estero Fire Rescue sitting in a chair. CREDIT: ESTERO FIRE RESCUE

Ember, who got her name thanks to students at Pinewoods Elementary School, worked hard to spread fire safety throughout Florida.

She would visit children at burn camps and help lift their spirits with her wagging tail, adorable smile and loving nature.

Not content with her heroics to her human family, Ember, on two different occasions, donated blood for dogs having complications during and after surgery. Furthermore, spreading her love to other animals, Ember helped foster kittens, ducks, chickens, pigs and any other animal she came across.

Ember giving consoling hugs. CREDIT: ESTERO FIRE RESCUE

Due to her deteriorating health, Ember retired a few years ago and would simply go to the fire department but wouldn’t maintain a strict schedule. At this stage in her life, Ember was more than content entertaining administrators, going from room to room using her remarkable nose to find out who was hiding a treat. Her ailing health never stopped her from perking up after hearing the wailing sirens.

Through her hard work, love and dutiful attitude, in the words of Estero Fire Rescue, Ember was, “A true Dalmatian to the end!”