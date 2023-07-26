Downtown Fort Myers post office reopening timetable is ‘unanswerable’

Downtown Fort Myers post office CREDIT WINK News

The downtown Fort Myers post office has been closed for nearly 10 months since Hurricane Ian.

People and city leaders are looking for answers, but the question is, who is responsible for the repairs? Is it the city, the county, the U.S. Postal Service or the landlord?

Fort Myers City Councilman Liston Bouchette told WINK News the city has been left in the dark on what’s going on.

“Well, this property behind us, which is the downtown post office, is privately owned, it’s leased back to the federal government for the postal service. The parking lot behind you all belongs to the city… and you’ll see it’s quite empty because no one is here,” said Bouchette.

WINK News asked Bouchette about a timetable to reopen the post office. He said that question is nearly unanswerable because there has been no progress.

USPS told WINK News it’s still working with the property owner.

USPS sent the below statement to WINK News about the downtown Fort Myers post office: