Sinkhole closes part of street in Punta Gorda

Credit: WINK News

Crews are working to fix a sinkhole that has closed part of a street in downtown Punta Gorda.

On Tuesday, a sinkhole opened up on West Olympia Avenue near Sullivan Street. The sinkhole is a little bigger than the size of a beach ball.

The Punta Gorda Police Department said the Department of Transportation is working on the street. The right lane of West Olympia Avenue will be closed.

They asked that drivers travel with care or find an alternate route, as repair work continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.