Toto Home Builders cuts ribbon on new Cape Coral business partnership

Soon after Jim and Toni Ann Toto moved from New Jersey to Cape Coral three years ago, they each reestablished their own careers, the husband as a home builder and the wife as a Realtor.

Now, they have celebrated combining of forces and adding a mortgage broker as a partner, creating a one-stop shop for home building, buying and financing. Toto Custom Home Builders Inc. hosted a ceremonial ribbon-cutting Wednesday at their office, 2612 Santa Barbara Blvd., Unit 3, in Cape Coral.

“We try to separate ourselves a little bit from other builders,” Jim Toto said. “Doing things like impact windows and doors are standard features. Insulation makes the house energy efficient. Just better quality, higher-end finishes as standard features.

“I have really good subcontractors, all local people. Basically, all from Lee County. We try to keep all the business here in the community.”

