Pedestrian killed in crash near Port Charlotte; FHP investigating

The site where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Toledo Blade Boulevard near Port Charlotte, Friday, July 28, 2023. Credit: Google Maps

A driver struck and killed a pedestrian near Port Charlotte, and now troopers are investigating.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car was driving north in the outside lane of Toledo Blade Boulevard, just south of Seymour Avenue, early Friday morning.

A pedestrian was walking on the east shoulder of Toledo Blade Boulevard, also south of Seymour Avenue.

The victim then started walking in the outside lane of Toledo Blade, right in front of the vehicle, said troopers.

The front of the vehicle crashed into the victim.

The driver remained at the scene after the crash.

The victim was transported to the hospital but later pronounced dead.