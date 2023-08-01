Fort Myers high school baseball coach fired after civil rights investigation

A single text causes one team’s baseball season to come to a halt. last year a Fort Myers high school baseball coach sent an offensive text in a group message to the team.

That pushed the Lee County school district to start a civil rights investigation into the team and its coaches.

The text message from the assistant baseball coach read happy valentine’s day followed by the n word. The message prompted the school district to launch an investigation into Alex Carcioppolo.

Lee County schools concluded his text is not a violation of federal law, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin in all programs receiving federal funding.

But the investigation found evidence of differential treatment amongst players. Due to this, the district relieved Carcioppolo of his duties.

Lee County schools said investigators talked with administrators, the team’s coaches, the school’s athletic director as well as parents and students.

They also uncovered multiple allegations that former head coach Kyle Burchfield. Burchfield pushed and shoved players which led to his termination.

Those incidents are currently being investigated by professional standards.

In its report, Lee County schools admitted it failed to step in and fix issues before they got out of hand.

Reports also mention all of the players remaining on the Fort Myers high baseball team who were included in the complaints will be provided the hope scholarship and/or an opportunity to enroll at another school.