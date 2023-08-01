Gas prices spike in Southwest Florida, here are some money saving tips

50 cents may not seem like a lot, but at the gas pump 50 cents add up quick. Southwest Florida gas prices are up 50 cents compared to last month.

Currently in Southwest Florida we’re seeing gas prices ranges from $3.69 to $3.75. We all need gasoline and there are ways to save at the pump.

As fuel prices soar, you can start getting strategic when thinking about filling up your tank.

As fuel prices soar, you can start getting strategic when thinking about filling up your tank. One Geico automotive expert says Wednesday is the best day to fill up for less, as prices tend to rise on Thursdays in anticipation of weekend travel. It’s important to schedule your gas run!



Geico says that when at the gas pump, do not top off your gas. Gas is most likely to splash out or evaporate when you top off your gas. A good rule to follow is to stop pumping when you hear that first click.

Remember to screw the gas cap back until it clicks so non-of your furl escapes as fumes.



Be sure to follow the 10-second rule and turn off your engine if your wait is longer than 10 seconds.

Running your engine drains your tank by a quarter to a half gallon of fuel per hour but according to the US Department of Energy, restarting your car only sips 10 seconds worth of gas.



WINK spoke to some gas spenders on how they feel with the rising prices.

“Gas has gone up way too much, it makes me feel really broke,” motorist Ruth Amparo said.

“It makes you spend less money on other things, like oh well it’s going to cost me gas money so I’m going to save some money,” motorist Devon Artis said.

Hopefully some of these tips can help you save while we wait and hope these prices go down.