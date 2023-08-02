Charlotte County Commissioners approve development concept plan for 80-acre property

Charlotte Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a planned development concept plan extension at a public hearing Tuesday for an 80-acre property at 12421 Burnt Store Road, within the boundary of the Burnt Store Area Plan area.

The original concept plan was adopted on Oct. 25, 2016, when the board approved an amendment to the zoning atlas from Residential Estate 1, or RE-1, to Planned Development. The associated concept plan allowed a mixed residential development up to 219 dwelling units, including 137 single-family units and 41 duplex lots.

Per the new code updated in 2021, the applicant requested an extension of the plan approved seven years ago, which expired on Oct. 26, 2017. Since its original approval, there has been no final detail site plan submitted and no density has been transferred to the site.

