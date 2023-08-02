July was Southwest Florida’s hottest month on record

Here in Southwest Florida, we can expect July to be hot, however, the month of July broke records not only locally, but also worldwide. The above-average temperatures resulted in July taking the title of the planet’s hottest month on record.

Fort Myers experienced 27 days of above-average temperatures in the month of July. Naples had an average high of 94 degrees, a whopping 3.7 degrees above average. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), close to 3,000 records across the United States were broken in the past month.

Coastal areas of Charlotte County not only felt the heat but also have been impacted the most by the lack of rainfall. Typically, July is one of the “rainy season” months where Southwest Florida can expect to see a great amount of rainfall. The hot, unseasonably dry conditions have put coastal Charlotte County in what is deemed as an “extreme” drought. This is only the third “severe” drought in Southwest Florida in 23 years.

Looking ahead at the month of August, Southwest Florida can expect more above-average temperatures. The next 8 to 14 days show that the trend of hot temperatures is expected to continue for Southwest Florida and the southern portions of the United States.

As far as expected rainfall, scattered afternoon storms can be expected for the first week of August.