Man riding a motorcycle with a child speeds away from FHP troopers

Walter Roger Lang mugshot. CREDIT: LEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

On Tuesday, a North Fort Myers man, accused of child neglect and fleeing from deputies, was arrested by Lee County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Walter Lang, 42, was seen by troopers riding a motorcycle with a 5-year-old child riding in front of him near Loves Gase Station on Bayshore Drive.

With the child still on the motorcycle, Lang suddenly accelerated and fled from troopers who tried initiating a traffic stop.

Around 5:15 p.m. on the same day, troopers spotted the same motorcycle at a Circle K Gas Station on Laurel Lane.

Lang was arrested by deputies for fleeing, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and child neglect.

Lang was booked into the Lee County Jail.