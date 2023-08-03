New apartment buildings threaten North Fort Myers homeless

A North Fort Myers retail plaza is being demolished and replaced with new apartment buildings.

People told WINK News that Hancock Bridge Square Mall has been mostly abandoned for the last 20 years. Only a handful of businesses were still open.

The mall has had some reported flooding issues and served as a haven for the homeless.

Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman believes the new 320 multi-family unit apartment complex will once again make the area a destination.

Hancock Bridge Square Mall WINK News

“It’s really a mixed-use concept. You’ve got residential that’s going to go in behind me and then you’ve got commercial right up front on the road. And a lot of the people that live in those apartments may walk to the stores and restaurants nearby,” Hamman said.

Not everyone is happy to see it go. Jodi Gutierrez told WINK News she lost her home after Hurricane Ian. She’s called the mall home for weeks.

“It was a place to sleep that was safe, out of the rain. I’ve been in a tent in this rain. Everything of mine is wrecked,” Gutierrez said.

The changes present a struggle for some people. But others say it will be a boost for nearby businesses and workers struggling.

Hamman pointed out that this is one of three locations where new apartment buildings are going up in North Fort Myers. He thinks that the projects will help keep up with the growth of the area and revitalize North Fort Myers.

Click here and here to access homeless assistance programs.