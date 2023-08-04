Man arrested for DUI sends 3 people, including child, to hospital

Two adults and one child have been transported to the hospital as trauma alerts after a serious crash blamed on a drunk driver.

According to Estero Fire Rescue, crews worked together with Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District and Lee County Public Safety early Friday morning to extract multiple people from a crumpled car on northbound interstate 75 at mile marker 120.

Credit: Estero Fire Rescue

Florida Highway Patrol identified the at-fault driver as 31-year-old Dwayne Medina.

They said Medina was arrested for driving impaired with injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.