Friday’s Furry Friends: Talia, Dessel

The Gulf Coast Humane Society has around 100 dogs in its shelter, all in need of loving homes. Every Friday, WINK News will introduce you to new dogs that could be the perfect additions to your family.

This week’s dogs:

Talia, a 4-year-old bull-dog mix. Credit: WINK

Talia, a 4-year-old bull-dog mix. Talia has been at the Gulf Coast Humane Society for two and a half months. She was part of a home before coming into the humane society. She looked to be a bit malnourished in her previous home.

GCHS said this sweet dog loves treats, cuddling, people and all the attention. Talia is low-maintence and looking for her forever home.

Dessel, an 11-year-old Labrador mix. Credit: WINK

Dessel is an 11-year-old Labrador mix. GCHS said despite his age, Dessel still has that Lab energy, love and personality. Diesel does have a tumor growing on his stomach area, but he is still a healthy dog, and it does not need to be removed.

Volunteers said Dessel could go on a senior diet, but he is still a healthy Lab. Dessel is well-trained. He can do tricks such as sit, “paw” and down.

There is a dog for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at (239) 332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.