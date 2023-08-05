DeSantis responds to 2 Orlando police officers injured in shooting

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responded to a public shooting that took place in Orlando Friday night.
DeSantis voiced his concern for two Orlando police officers in critical condition from the shooting on Twitter.
“Casey DeSantis and I are praying for the officers, their families and the entire Orlando police,” DeSantis said on Twitter.
Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith announced in a media briefing that the two officers were investigating a vehicle connected to a homicide in Miami. During the stop, the suspect shot at the two officers.
Smith did not identify the two officers in critical condition and are being treated. Orlando Police is actively looking for suspects.
“This is a sad day for our police department. I want to thank all the law enforcement agencies who are assisting us. We will find these suspects and bring them to justice,” Smith said.