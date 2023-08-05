DeSantis responds to 2 Orlando police officers injured in shooting

FILE – Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to reporters at U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn’s Annual BBQ, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. DeSantis is cutting campaign staff as he struggles to catch former President Donald Trump in the GOP’s crowded primary contest while facing sudden financial pressure. DeSantis let go fewer than 10 paid staffers late last week. That’s according to a DeSantis aide granted anonymity to discuss internal campaign strategy. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responded to a public shooting that took place in Orlando Friday night.

DeSantis voiced his concern for two Orlando police officers in critical condition from the shooting on Twitter.

.@CaseyDeSantis and I are praying for the officers, their families and the entire @OrlandoPolice. Our brave men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect.



The perpetrator must face harsh justice.https://t.co/fEfo5e2XWr — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 5, 2023

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith announced in a media briefing that the two officers were investigating a vehicle connected to a homicide in Miami. During the stop, the suspect shot at the two officers.

Smith did not identify the two officers in critical condition and are being treated. Orlando Police is actively looking for suspects.

“This is a sad day for our police department. I want to thank all the law enforcement agencies who are assisting us. We will find these suspects and bring them to justice,” Smith said.