Day 6 of ‘Rick on the roof’ protest might conclude with FEMA discussions

It has been six days since beginning his protest, and Rick Loughery, now known as “Rick on the roof,” might get the conclusion he wants, ending his arduous campaign of sitting on his garage roof.

Loughery’s mission is to save his garage from the new FEMA regulations implemented, as the building is not up to current codes.

This is more than a building to him—he says the garage saved his life during Hurricane Ian.

FEMA has plans to meet Rick about the unusual situation.

His wife Amy told WINK that she hopes FEMA can give them an answer Monday that will make Rick get off of the roof because she misses having him inside the house.

A Fort Myers Beach spokesperson mentioned that Rick could convert the surviving garage into a standalone structure for storage and parking only. A new single-family home can be built with the garage connected to the home. The building must meet floodplain regulations and building codes.

However, that was not good enough for Rick. He decided to continue his protest.

Rick told WINK about the overwhelming amount of support he’s getting from the community.

“Oh my gosh, I cannot tell you how much we thank everyone for their support in the last five days. I have never seen a community step up like this and deliver things and stop by to tell me their story,” Loughery said.

Amy Loughery plans to attend the Fort Myers Beach Town Council meeting at 9 a.m. She says she knows the town won’t change its mind but hope the council mentions Rick.

WINK will also attend the town council meeting and update you with further developments.