Roadblock in Immokalee after crash. CREDIT: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash with injuries caused a roadblock in all directions on State Road 29 in Immokalee.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened Monday afternoon, on S.R. 29, off New Harvest Road in Immokalee.

The roadway cleared up shortly before 2:40 p.m.

Crews responded to the scene just about an hour earlier.

How many or how significant the injuries are from the crash remains unclear.

Before clearing up, the roadblock caused severe traffic in both directions on S.R. 29.