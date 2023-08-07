Vehicle drives off vacant lot into Caxambas Bay in Marco Island

A vehicle drove off a vacant lot into Caxambas Bay in Marco Island, causing the Caxambas bridge to be shut down until the vehicle is recovered.

Meanwhile, Caxambas Court is reduced to one lane, Monday afternoon, until further notice.

Marco Island Police Department confirmed the vehicle is completely submerged in the water and police and fire personnel are currently working to recover the vehicle.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

