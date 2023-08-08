Lee County schools share plans for keeping kids safe from extreme heat

With less than two days left before school starts, parents are worried about their kids’ safety amidst the Florida heat.

Lee County schools says parents can expect an advisory as soon as Tuesday evening.

The school superintendent, Dr. Christopher Bernier, said schools will remind parents to dress their children accordingly and tell them to drink lots of water.

Safety may not always be at the top of kids’ minds: that’s why adults are doing the prep work.

Lee County schools also said that they are making sure all buses and buildings have proper air conditioning.

Charlotte County schools said that athletic trainers are monitoring the heat index every day.

If it gets too high, they stop practice.

Charlotte County is also taking a similar approach to dealing with the heat.