Lake Park Diner breaks ground at Founder’s Square in North Naples

Construction has begun on the next location of Lake Park Diner, expected to open in early 2024 in the Founders Square mixed-use development on the southeast corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard.

The building permit was issued July 11 for the new restaurant with an outdoor patio on the vacant commercial site at 8856 Founders St. A blue construction fence shrouds the outparcel spot between the new 7-Eleven location and The Pointe at Founders Square development.

The restaurant will be the third location of Lake Park Diner, a casual dining concept that started in 2019 in the Lake Park neighborhood of Naples. Co-owners Paul Fleming Restaurant Group and Smith Organics, both based in Naples, are completing the local brand’s second location in Bonita Springs. That new restaurant is targeted to open this fall on the south side of Bonita Beach Road less than a half mile west of U.S. 41.

