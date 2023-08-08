I-75 near Bonita Beach Road reopens after crash scene cleared

Interstate 75 south, near Bonita Beach Road, has been reopened after authorities cleared the scene of a crash with injuries.

Vehicles and people worked in the grassy area between the two directions of the Interstate, Tuesday, at around 5 p.m., for close to an hour.

It appeared a cable barrier in the median may have stopped a vehicle, leaving a driver injured.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed there were injuries as a result of the crash, but the extent of the driver’s injuries remain unknown.

Several agencies worked this accident and several fire trucks also responded to the scene.