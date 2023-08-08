Naples Zoo’s hours of operation shortened due to excessive heat

Naples Zoo entrance. CREDIT: WINK News

The exhausting heat isn’t just impacting your friends and family, since the Naples Zoo will close early until Friday because of the scorching temperatures.

According to Naples Zoo, due to the excessive heat, the zoo will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday Aug. 11.

Starting on Saturday, Aug. 12, the zoo will allow guests early access starting at 8 a.m. every day. The last admission to the zoo will happen at 2 p.m.

Naples Zoo will resume its standard hours of operation between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 1.

“We know that many people enjoy visiting the zoo and our gardens this time of year and we wanted to offer an opportunity for our visitors and our staff to beat the heat,” said Jack Mulvena, Naples Zoo, President and CEO. “By adjusting our hours, we hope guests will take advantage of the extra morning hour when it’s at least a little bit cooler. Most of our animals are more active in the early morning hours as they prefer the cooler morning temperatures as well.”

Click here for more information about the zoo’s new hours of operation.