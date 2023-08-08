Immokalee teen arrested for attacking, holding escort at gunpoint

Credit: WINK News.

A 15-year-old from Immokalee has been arrested after deputies say he held a woman at gunpoint after contacting her from an escorting website.

According to a Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, the teen contacted the victim from an escorting website, claiming he was in his 20s, to schedule a meeting time.

On Friday, the victim arrived at Mary Evans Drive in Immokalee where he held her at gunpoint and demanded her to take off her clothing.

The teen then tackled her to the ground and attempted to remove her shirt and shorts. The victim was able to free herself and seek help from a neighbor.

It was later discovered the gun used was a BB gun.

The teen is being charged with attempted sexual battery with a firearm.