Video shows aftermath of hospital rampage; suspect in custody

The aftermath of a hospital rampage was caught on video. It shows the hospital hallway filled with water.

On Saturday, 53-year-old Louis Sepesi was accused of assaulting a respiratory therapist, stripping naked and pulling a water pipe from the wall of a hospital room, which flooded several rooms.

The incident took place at NCH in Collier County.

He caused thousands of dollars in damages.

A witness said that her husband, who is a nurse at NCH, blocked Sepesi from getting into a patient’s room.

According to the witness, Sepesi then came behind her husband and shook his head violently, until her husband was able to overpower and restrain him until authorities showed up.

His rampage was ended by the tip of a police Taser.

Sepesi was placed in NCH North for treatment and remains there in custody.

He is charged with aggravated assault on an EMT and criminal mischief.