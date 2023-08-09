Proposals for city-owned former News-Press site presented to Fort Myers City Council

Former News-Press building

Two proposed projects were presented to Fort Myers City Council at a Monday morning workshop in response to the city’s Request for Proposals for the city-owned property at 2442 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., formerly home to The News-Press newspaper.

“We’ve talked about the need to redevelop [the former] The News-Press [building] for quite a while,” City Manager Marty Lawing said. “We talked about how [the building] can be a catalyst for the redevelopment of Midtown, so we’re excited about the proposals and look forward to hearing the presentations.”

The city purchased the building for $8.9 million in 2019, more than a year after Gannett, The News-Press’ parent company, sold the site for $4.75 million.

The first proposal came from Tre Bel Housing Founder Jonathan Vilma, a University of Miami alum and former NFL linebacker, and his partner Mario Procida, CEO of Procida Construction Corp.

