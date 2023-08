Sallie Jones students learn CPR CREDIT Punta Gorda Police Department

Not to fear, Sallie Jones students are here! Sallie Jones Elementary School students learned CPR with Punta Gorda’s law enforcement.

The Punta Gorda Police Department and Fire Department taught fifth graders how to do CPR. New Superintendant Mark Vianello stopped by for a lesson, too.