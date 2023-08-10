2 Lehigh Acres women arrested in illegal gambling bust

Slot Machines

Two women from Lehigh Acres have been arrested in connection to an illegal gambling operation in Fort Myers.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Yulexis Alfonso and 34-year-old Yilian Sotolongo at La Fortuna on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers on Tuesday.

A police report from the sheriff’s office said the investigation confirmed La Fortuna serves as a commercial gambling establishment with illegal casino-style slot machines.

This is the fourth similar bust in recent years.

The two are charged with gambling and keeper of establish gambling place.