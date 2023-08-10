Southwest Florida doctor gives hydration advice amid excessive heat

Consecutive excessive heat warnings are rare, even for Southwest Florida standards. Doctors say there are a few things your kids should look for in the toilet to make sure they’re staying hydrated.

Health officials say to look at the color of your urine and it can help you know if you are hydrated or not—if it’s too dark it can mean you’re dehydrated and not drinking enough water.

If your child has mildly yellow urine, encourage them to drink enough water until their urine is nice and clear.

The Lee County School District sent out a letter to parents asking them to pay close attention to hot temperatures. Lee County staff has been provided with information on heat related guidelines.

The school district is asking students to hydrate before, during and after physical activity and students will be provided with extra water breaks.

WINK spoke Doctor Sal Anzalone, a pediatrician from the Healthcare Network of Southwest Florida.

Anzalone says a good general rule for keeping kids hydrated is to take half their body weight and drink that many ounces of water over the course of the day.

“Everybody is different. Depending on the size of the kid, how much fat in their body, will determine how much water they need. Typically, the rule of thumb is for every, up to about 100 lbs., you know, half their weight is basically ounces they need to be drinking,” Dr. Sal Anzalone said.

