A new autism therapy center is hosting a grand opening in North Port.

On Thursday, the Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center will host a carnival-themed open house from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at 2807 Sycamore St., suite 100.

Founded in 2005, Hopebridge strives to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families.

The center said it will be one of the largest autism therapy providers in the nation.