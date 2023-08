Jonathan will be throwing the first pitch at the Mighty Mussels game after he’s been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Fourteen-year-old Jonathan is preparing to throw out the first pitch of Saturday’s game.

He was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma around Thanksgiving in 2022. Then Jonathan was given six-to-sixteen months to live.

Jonathan will be turning 15 later in August, but he celebrated the birthday in July with surprise guest Swampy, the Everblades mascot.