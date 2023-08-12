Suspect arrested from Friday night shooting at Walmart

Tyrese Thornton headshot CREDIT Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A suspect has been arrested for a shooting in the Walmart parking lot at 4770 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers.

Friday night, Fort Myers Officers were dispatched in reference to a report of gunshots heard.

Shooting outside Fort Myers Walmart CREDIT WINK News

Upon arrival, officers found a man in the parking lot that appeared to be injured. Authorities provided life-saving measures to the victim until he was transported to a local hospital for

treatment.

Fort Myers Detectives immediately began their investigation which included reviewing surveillance cameras and collecting witness statements. A helicopter from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was reportedly used in the investigation.

A vehicle of interest was established along with suspect information. Fort Myers Police located the vehicle of interest at an apartment building at 2124 Carrell Road. When officers attempted to make contact at a specific unit, five individuals were detained in relation to the incident.

Tyrese Thornton, 19, was charged with aggravated Battery with a deadly weapon and robbery by sudden snatching. Thornton remains in the Lee County Jail.