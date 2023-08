One of the latest Port Charlotte businesses to reopen after Hurricane Ian is Bricks & Minifigs, a unique Lego store.

Owner Veronica Kosnac Raffone said her franchise, now in Promenades Mall next to Bealls Outlet, had to relocate after its original site at Murdock Plaza was damaged by Hurricane Ian.

Bricks & Minifigs first opened in June 2022 after permitting delays and was only open for three months before the business was destroyed, she said.

