July announced as hottest month for global temperatures since 1880

Sun peeking through the trees CREDIT WINK News

July 2023 has been announced as the hottest month for global temperature records since 1880.

According to NASA, July 2023 was 0.43 degrees warmer than any other July in NASA’s record, and it was 2.1 degrees warmer than the average July between 1951 and 1980.

“NASA data confirms what billions around the world literally felt: temperatures in July 2023 made it the hottest month on record. In every corner of the country, Americans are right now experiencing firsthand the effects of the climate crisis,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “The science is clear. We must act now to protect our communities and planet; it’s the only one we have.”

NASA said that high sea temperatures contributed to the record-high temperatures in July. The organization said they expect to see the biggest impacts of El Niño in February, March and April of 2024.