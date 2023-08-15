Large warehouses, showroom, office space coming to Punta Gorda Airport industrial area

Two large projects will shortly begin construction at the industrial area near Punta Gorda Airport.

Joshua Polhill, director of pre-construction for GCM Contracting Solutions, said a groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 24 off Piper Road for two buildings on a 5-acre site for one of the projects.

The buildings will house a showroom, office space and storage and warehouse areas for Balentine Builder Services’ custom countertops and cabinetry business, he said.

