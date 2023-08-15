WINK News

Large warehouses, showroom, office space coming to Punta Gorda Airport industrial area

Author: Nancy Semon, Gulfshore Business
Two large projects will shortly begin construction at the industrial area near Punta Gorda Airport. 

Joshua Polhill, director of pre-construction for GCM Contracting Solutions, said a groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 24 off Piper Road for two buildings on a 5-acre site for one of the projects. 

The buildings will house a showroom, office space and storage and warehouse areas for Balentine Builder Services’ custom countertops and cabinetry business, he said. 

