Photo by Zachary Vessels.

The Naples-based business Metro Home Builders, Inc. filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy, and WINK News wants to talk to customers impacted.

According to official documents, the company filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy on Monday.

Contact WINK News via email at Tips@winknews.com and let us know if you were a customer of Metro Home Builders.

You can also call WINK News at 239-344-5000 and say you were a customer of Metro Home Builders.