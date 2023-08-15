Local republicans react to Trump’s fourth indictment

Former President Donald Trump is now accused of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

Late Monday, a grand jury handed over an indictment against the former president and several of his allies.

Each indictment seems to make Trump supporters feverish in their support of the former president.

Chief among them is U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds. Donalds doesn’t buy the argument that Trump can’t win.

“He’s not fading. He’s not going anywhere. He knows this is BS. The American people know that this is a two-tier system of justice,” Donalds said.

Donalds echoes what many Republican voters believe.

Florida Atlantic University pollster Kevin Wagner said he does not see anything changing that.

Wagner asked if there is a point when it’s too much.

“There may well be. I’m just not sure we’ve come to that yet,” Wagner said.

Republican political strategist Brett Doster was asked if there will come a point when Republicans turn on Trump.

“The one thing that people love about Trump is that even if they’re not with him 100% on policy is they believe that he’s a fighter, and he’s going to kick doors and burn down the establishment in Washington, D.C.,” Doster said.

Gunner Ramer, political director of the Republican Accountability Project, agrees. The number of indictments he faces will not matter in the primaries.

“We’re very clear-eyed that Donald Trump’s standing within the Republican party is still very strong,” Ramer said.

But in the general election, Ramer said that is a different story.

“Even if there is this deep frustration with Biden, in the Democratic party, swing voters are going to have a difficult time supporting Donald Trump,” Ramer said.

Ron DeSantis agrees.

He has made it clear: he does not believe Trump, with all his problems, can win. He believes that the party must be about winning first.

“For me, at the end of the day, it’s about ‘let’s get this country in a good direction,'” DeSantis said.