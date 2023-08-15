Retail center under construction in Ave Maria

More businesses are coming to Ave Maria Park of Commerce, which has a new retail strip under construction on more than 4 acres in Ave Maria.

The easternmost retail center in Collier County broke ground this spring on the eastern edge of Ave Maria Boulevard in the fast-growing master-planned community. The 22,482-square-foot retail center will be anchored by Sunshine Ace Hardware and feature an NCH immediate care center, a Dunkin’ drive-thru, a Cold Stone Creamery ice cream shop, a pizzeria and other small businesses.

This multiunit retail plaza will fill one of three undeveloped tracts immediately south of the existing businesses in the commerce park. Businesses already operating in that commercial area include Mobil Mart and gas station, Angels’ Touch Hand Car Wash, Fellowship Church, Oil Well Craft Beer, Dog Gone Cleaners Grooming & Pet Boutique, DaVita Dialysis, Mindful Masterpieces and StorQuest Self Storage.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.