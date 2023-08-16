Tropical development chances further increase in Eastern, Central Atlantic

Tropical development update from 30%-50%. Credit: WINK

The National Hurricane Center has reported an increased tropical development chance for the Eastern and Central Atlantic oceans.

The likelihood has increased from 30% to around 40-50%, Wednesday, according to NHC, and the possibility of development will last for the next two to seven days.

If a tropical development forms, it will likely take a northward turn away from Florida.

There is also a low-probability area added in the Gulf of Mexico for early next week, with a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.