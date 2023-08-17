Car slams into South Fort Myers building at Summerlin Commons

Vehicle crash at Superb Sculpting building. Credit: WINK

A car has crashed into a building on Summerlin Commons Way.

The single-car crash happened Thursday morning.

A blue Audi sedan was seen with its front fender smashed into a pillar just outside the Superb Sculpting business, located between Summerlin Road and U.S. 41, just north of Pine Manor in South Fort Myers.

Vehicle crash at Superb Sculpting building. Credit: WINK

The airbags deployed as a result of the impact.

A Fort Myers Police officer was later seen inspecting the scene.

No injuries were reported, and it remains unknown what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.