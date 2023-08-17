Park Shore Beach under health advisory for bacteria levels

North Park Shore Beach area on Dec. 5, 2019 after the 2019 Beach Renourishment Project. Photos courtesy of Robert Mather/ Humiston & Moore Engineers through Collier County Government

You may want to double-check your beach plans. A health advisory has been posted for Park Shore Beach after a recent sampling of bacteria levels in the water.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Collier County, the bacteria levels in the water were greater than 71 colonies per 100 millimeters of marine water. The results landed in the poor range.

Don’t cancel your beach day plans just yet. Other beaches in Naples, including Vanderbilt Beach and Barefoot Beach, were tested and the results were in the good range.