Tropical development chances increase in Eastern, Central Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center has reported an increased tropical development chance for the Eastern and Central Atlantic oceans.

According to NHC, as of 2 p.m. Thursday, a disorganized mass of showers and thunderstorms in association with an elongated trough of low pressure centered over 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 60% chance of development over the next seven days.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave further east also has a 60% chance of development over the next seven days.

If a tropical development forms, it will likely take a northward turn away from Florida.

A low-probability area was added in the Gulf of Mexico, with a 30% chance of development over the next seven days and is moving westward.