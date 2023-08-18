Tim Aten Knows: Updates on restaurants coming to SWFL

This week’s column answers readers’ questions about the status of four restaurants coming soon to the area.

J. Alexander’s

Q: Do you have any information on J. Alexander’s? I was under the impression that it was to open this summer in Naples. — Pamela Hafner, Naples

A: J. Alexander’s Restaurant initially was targeted to open this spring in the former longtime space of Buca di Beppo Italian restaurant in North Naples. Of course, business launch targets are usually a moving target, especially during a time when delays are caused by supply-chain setbacks, staffing issues and other construction concerns.

Now, the upscale restaurant is aiming to open its first Southwest Florida location this fall at 8860 Tamiami Trail N., south of Vanderbilt Beach Road.

